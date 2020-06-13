Apartment List
110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Midland, TX

Finding an apartment in Midland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
$
7 Units Available
ReNew Holiday Hill
3814 North Holiday Hill, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$923
982 sqft
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Mayfield Place
12 Units Available
Advenir at Mayfield
3200 Bromley Pl, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1150 sqft
Large, modern units in gated community. Faux wood flooring and air conditioning in all apartments. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Tenants have access to bike storage, on-site coffee bar, and pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
$
Beckland Terrace
2 Units Available
Alturas Andrews
4201 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
483 sqft
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
$
7 Units Available
ReNew Highland Park
2601 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1252 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with walk-in closets and central air. Enjoy use of the swimming pool and basketball court during free time. Close to the green space at Windlands Park. Near Midland Park Mall.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
$
13 Units Available
Renew Midland
516 N Loop 250 W, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
905 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include a large, high-ceiling clubhouse, a coffee bar and a hot tub. Experience convenience with recently renovated unit kitchens that feature large islands and granite countertops. Close to Scharbauer Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
99 Units Available
Woodford on Mockingbird
1412 East Mockingbird Lane, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Midland's newest luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Northgate
88 Units Available
THE CLUSTERS
4415 Northcrest Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
972 sqft
Welcome home to The Clusters, a beautiful and intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in Midland, Texas our charming apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
Westridge Park
64 Units Available
Tradewinds
1808 S Tradewinds Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,649
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1539 sqft
Luxurious units feature ice maker, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community includes pool, parking, gym and business center. Located close to Big Sky Theater and Cafe Nitro.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Trinity Place Apartment Homes
3600 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1050 sqft
Call Midland home when you rent one of the spacious rentals of Trinity Place Apartment Homes. This Texas property is filled with apartments designed to fit your lifestyle, from its large floor plans to it ample amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Trinity Estates
8 Units Available
Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES
3315 Godfrey St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you combine luxury living with a warm and inviting community, you know you’ve arrived at Las Colinas Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
The Oasis at Pavilion Park
110 Pavilion Pkwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,406
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1318 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee-bar, internet cafe and more. Great location near Midland Country Club, Claydesta Center, Maker's Way Pizza and downtown Midland shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Corporate Plaza
83 Units Available
Sundance Creek
3700 N Edwards St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1154 sqft
Great Northside location close to golf courses and country clubs. Community has a resort-style swimming pool with poolside cabana and wireless internet. Units have granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Original Town
22 Units Available
Wall Street Lofts
100 N Main St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,293
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1081 sqft
Loft apartments in downtown Midland, just footsteps from Centennial Plaza. Rooms have private balconies, walk-in closets, granite counters and ice makers. Internet access, swimming pool and gym. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Terrace Gardens
14 Units Available
Windgate
2900 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
$800
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1042 sqft
Modern community within minutes from area freeways and shopping. This smoke-free property offers a variety of amenities, including in-unit fireplaces, high-speed internet and updated appliances. On-site laundry, fitness center and media center.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
$
North Park
49 Units Available
Blue Ridge
2818 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1576 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Midland Airpark. Designer cabinets and granite countertops. In-unit fireplace. Community has shuffleboard, coffee bar, and pool. Garage parking on site.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmont Park
1 Unit Available
3401 Mark Lane
3401 Mark Lane, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2124 sqft
Home for Rent - Must see 4 bedroom 2 bath property! Lots of crown molding, high ceilings with nicely sized yard with backyard shed! (RLNE5759883)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
503 South G St.
503 S G St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
670 sqft
503 South G St. - Available Soon (RLNE2754515)

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
3310 Cimmaron
3310 Cimmaron Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2266 sqft
Home for Rent - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, Very nice covered patio in back yard. At front door entry is a Formal Living or Dining area, then you walk into another spacious Living area with a cozy fireplace. Then continue back into another great Den area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Skyline Terrace
1 Unit Available
4700 Boulder Dr. #609
4700 Boulder Drive, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
981 sqft
4700 Boulder Dr. #609 - Super cute 2 bedroom/2 bath! This property is available for self showings! Or Contact the Office for Showings! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3961114)

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6921 Cattleman Dr.
6921 Cattleman Drive, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2564 sqft
6921 Cattleman Dr. - Absolutely beautiful 4 Bed/3Full Bath home with soaring ceilings, beautiful crown molding and light fixtures, custom wood blinds, and ceiling fans.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Original Town
1 Unit Available
102 N Marshall
102 North Marshall Street, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
102 Marshall, Midland TX - Almost new construction about 1 1/2 old 3 bedroom 2 bath high ceilings open floor plan, covered patio, stove refrigerator dishwasher and vent a hood microwave fenced yard granite through out tile flooring and carpet in

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westcliff
1 Unit Available
4713 Harvard Ave
4713 Harvard Ave, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1758 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT!!! WONDERFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN! 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH DUPLEX, DUAL SINKS AND WALK IN SHOWER IN MASTER, UTILITY ROOM WITH STORAGE.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
3309 Stewart Ave
3309 Stewart Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1658 sqft
Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood and Move-In Ready. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Living Areas 2 Car Garage, and a bonus room.Nice backyard with a workshop and metal fence. Very clean and well maintained.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Green Tree North
1 Unit Available
5008 Rustic Trail
5008 Rustic Trail, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2568 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with circle drive, separate office with fireplace, and 2 car garage in Green Tree North! High ceilings, carpet, tile, and wood flooring. Remodeled bathrooms and updated kitchen and laundry.
City Guide for Midland, TX

Greetings, and welcome to the virtual hub for Midland, Texas apartment hunting escapes! Situated midway between Dallas/Fort Worth and El Paso. Sound like your cup of Texas tea? Then stick with us, because your Lone Star dream lodgings are just a few clicks away…

Having trouble with Craigslist Midland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Midland, TX

Finding an apartment in Midland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

