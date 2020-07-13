Apartment List
140 Apartments for rent in Midland, TX with parking

Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
40 Units Available
Trinity Towers Manor
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1334 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
12 Units Available
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
17 Units Available
Crestgate
ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
954 sqft
Within walking distance of Butler Bluebird Park and Pioneer Park. Luxurious, open-plan apartments with designer kitchen, patio/balcony and fireplace. Community has a pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
20 Units Available
Renew Midland
516 N Loop 250 W, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
905 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include a large, high-ceiling clubhouse, a coffee bar and a hot tub. Experience convenience with recently renovated unit kitchens that feature large islands and granite countertops. Close to Scharbauer Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
107 Units Available
Woodford on Mockingbird
1412 East Mockingbird Lane, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Midland's newest luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
17 Units Available
Superior
Cypress Pointe
3601 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX
Studio
$700
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
If you’re seeking an apartment in Midland, TX, Cypress Pointe Apartment Homes is sure to meet your needs with its great amenities, friendly onsite staff, and close proximity to your favorite places.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
88 Units Available
Bent Tree
The Park at Caldera
3100 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
Studio
$696
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$663
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$871
944 sqft
Beautiful community near UTPB, Midland Plaza and Midland College. Designer interiors with walk-in closets, updated kitchens and vaulted ceilings. On-site pool, business center and community grill area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
61 Units Available
Whitman
Aviare Place
2600 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$622
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated community near area parks and Loop 250. Close to Midland Park Mall. On-site pool, sundeck and park-like space. Spacious interiors with designer-inspired features. Luxurious decor.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
$
18 Units Available
Fairmont Park
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
935 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
94 Units Available
Corporate Plaza
Sundance Creek
3700 N Edwards St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,038
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1154 sqft
Great Northside location close to golf courses and country clubs. Community has a resort-style swimming pool with poolside cabana and wireless internet. Units have granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
$
11 Units Available
Saddle Club South
Advenir at the Meadows
5101 North A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1183 sqft
Just north of West Loop 250 N, these one-, two, and three-bedroom units offer hardwood floors, dishwashers, recent renovations, W/D hookups, and patios and balconies. Some units also offer renovated kitchens and plush carpet.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
ReNew Garfield
4405 N Garfield St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1060 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with ceiling fans, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Residents can enjoy use of the business center, pool, and laundry center. Close to Midland Country Club. By Midland International Air and Space Port.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
$
6 Units Available
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
$
43 Units Available
North Park
Blue Ridge
2818 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$878
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1576 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Midland Airpark. Designer cabinets and granite countertops. In-unit fireplace. Community has shuffleboard, coffee bar, and pool. Garage parking on site.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
$
11 Units Available
Providence Park
ReNew Hyde Park
3329 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
$
23 Units Available
ReNew Scotsdale
2613 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
Studio
$695
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
936 sqft
Pet-friendly community located minutes from Midland Park Mall and conveniently close to Highway 191 and 250. Comfortable 1-3 bedroom, smoke-free apartments feature spacious closets. Community amenities include a pool and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
$
12 Units Available
Mayfield Place
Advenir at Mayfield
3200 Bromley Pl, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1150 sqft
Large, modern units in gated community. Faux wood flooring and air conditioning in all apartments. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Tenants have access to bike storage, on-site coffee bar, and pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
$
48 Units Available
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1041 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and efficient appliances. Lots of community amenities, including a barbecue area, courtyard, and clubhouse. Visit nearby Doug Russell Park during free time. Close to the TX-250 Loop.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
4 Units Available
ReNew Holiday Hill
3814 North Holiday Hill, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
982 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
4 Units Available
ReNew Highland Park
2601 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1252 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with walk-in closets and central air. Enjoy use of the swimming pool and basketball court during free time. Close to the green space at Windlands Park. Near Midland Park Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
21 Units Available
The Palms at Briarwood
4805 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1327 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, with resort-style amenities, a professional onsite management team and an ideal location, you’ll love The Palms at Briarwood Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
9 Units Available
Trinity Place Apartment Homes
3600 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
Call Midland home when you rent one of the spacious rentals of Trinity Place Apartment Homes. This Texas property is filled with apartments designed to fit your lifestyle, from its large floor plans to it ample amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Original Town
Wall Street Lofts
100 N Main St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1081 sqft
Loft apartments in downtown Midland, just footsteps from Centennial Plaza. Rooms have private balconies, walk-in closets, granite counters and ice makers. Internet access, swimming pool and gym. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
12 Units Available
Oxford Heights
AVALON SPRINGS
4000 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
879 sqft
Avalon Springs Apartment Homes is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of beautiful West Texas.
City Guide for Midland, TX

Greetings, and welcome to the virtual hub for Midland, Texas apartment hunting escapes! Situated midway between Dallas/Fort Worth and El Paso. Sound like your cup of Texas tea? Then stick with us, because your Lone Star dream lodgings are just a few clicks away…

Having trouble with Craigslist Midland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Midland, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Midland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

