3 bedroom apartments
120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Midland, TX
12 Units Available
ReNew Garfield
4405 N Garfield St, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1060 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with ceiling fans, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Residents can enjoy use of the business center, pool, and laundry center. Close to Midland Country Club. By Midland International Air and Space Port.
25 Units Available
ReNew Scotsdale
2613 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1067 sqft
Pet-friendly community located minutes from Midland Park Mall and conveniently close to Highway 191 and 250. Comfortable 1-3 bedroom, smoke-free apartments feature spacious closets. Community amenities include a pool and covered parking.
9 Units Available
Avanti Apartment Homes
2301 Cotton Flat Rd, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1100 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s private and quiet yet near the amenities of modern life? Look no further than Avanti Townhomes. Our community offers comfortable, beautifully designed homes in a community full of amenities.
Trinity Towers Manor
40 Units Available
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,264
1334 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.
Mayfield Place
12 Units Available
Advenir at Mayfield
3200 Bromley Pl, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1150 sqft
Large, modern units in gated community. Faux wood flooring and air conditioning in all apartments. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Tenants have access to bike storage, on-site coffee bar, and pool with sundeck.
23 Units Available
The Palms at Briarwood
4805 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1327 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, with resort-style amenities, a professional onsite management team and an ideal location, you’ll love The Palms at Briarwood Apartment Homes.
Westridge Park
64 Units Available
Tradewinds
1808 S Tradewinds Blvd, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1539 sqft
Luxurious units feature ice maker, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community includes pool, parking, gym and business center. Located close to Big Sky Theater and Cafe Nitro.
15 Units Available
NORTHRIDGE COURT APARTMENT HOMES
3417 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1209 sqft
If you’re moving to beautiful West Texas and are looking for a gorgeous, amenity-packed apartment in Midland, look no further than Northridge Court Apartment Homes.
16 Units Available
Le Mirage
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1398 sqft
Resort-style living with many spacious options available. Enjoy a pool, spa and clubhouse with a media center as well as a fitness center and controlled access with visual recognition.
Greathouse
82 Units Available
Anatole on Briarwood
5200 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,887
1567 sqft
Located in the heart of Midland, this beautiful complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite countertops, garden tubs, full-size washers, dryers, and open floor plans.
101 Units Available
Woodford on Mockingbird
1412 East Mockingbird Lane, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Midland's newest luxury apartment community.
12 Units Available
The Oasis at Pavilion Park
110 Pavilion Pkwy, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1318 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee-bar, internet cafe and more. Great location near Midland Country Club, Claydesta Center, Maker's Way Pizza and downtown Midland shopping.
40 Units Available
Ventura at Tradewinds
1811 Tradewinds Boulevard, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1303 sqft
OPEN FALL 2020 > Ventura at Tradewinds sets the new benchmark for quality and affordability in Midland. Our BRAND-NEW community offers gorgeous & spacious one, two & three bedroom garden-style apartment homes.
North Park
49 Units Available
Blue Ridge
2818 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1576 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Midland Airpark. Designer cabinets and granite countertops. In-unit fireplace. Community has shuffleboard, coffee bar, and pool. Garage parking on site.
Northwest Acres
1 Unit Available
2200 N Western Dr
2200 Western Dr, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2326 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2200 N Western Dr in Midland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lilly Heights
1 Unit Available
1300 Godfrey St
1300 Godfrey Street, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
2125 sqft
Fully Furnished Modern Master Piece!! Wide open floor plan, Skylights galore, office work space with printer/copier/scanner and laundry onsite. Fully stocked kitchen with professional grade pots and pans.
Barkman Square
1 Unit Available
704 Dormard Ave
704 West Dormard Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2030 sqft
WOW! Bigger than it looks with an amazing open plan and beautiful kitchen! Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite and a huge island and walk-in pantry.
1 Unit Available
1216 Randolph Lane
1216 Randolph Lane, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1804 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lone Star Trails. Open Living Room with fireplace. Sequestered master bedroom. Master bath has dual sinks and separate shower/tub. Big Walk-in closet. HUGE backyard. NO PETS ALLOWED!!
Gardens
1 Unit Available
2911 W Louisiana Ave
2911 West Louisiana Avenue, Midland, TX
Quadraplex available for corporate lease! This includes 4 efficiency apartments that are fully UPDATED and FURNISHED!! ALL BILLS PAID by landlord, which includes gas, water, electricity, cable and internet. Plenty of parking in front and back.
Alamo Heights
1 Unit Available
4407 W Cuthbert Ave
4407 West Cuthbert Avenue, Midland, TX
LIVE IN LUXURY! NEARLY NEW 4 BEDROOM/3 BATH/3 CAR GARAGE! EASY ACCESS TO 250 AND 191! HOME BOAST HIGH CEILINGS, OPEN LIVING, FLEXIBLE FLOOR PLAN, LARGE GRANITE/SS KITCHEN w/RO, GAS COOK TOP AND BREAKFAST BAR! SEQUESTERED MASTER AND DREAM MASTER
Permian Estates
1 Unit Available
5314 Freedom Court
5314 Freedom Ct, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
GORGEOUS semi-custom with front yard care included! This property is less than 1 year old with stainless steal appliances, tall ceilings, and tons of natural light. 2 car garage and sprinkler system installed for a low maintenance dream!
1 Unit Available
6002 Rio Grande Ave
6002 Rio Grande Avenue, Midland, TX
Heritage oaks subdivision. Jack and Jill style for two of the bedrooms. Equipped with an outdoor kitchen. Access to community pool and splash pad.
Midkiff Plaza
1 Unit Available
4601 Lanham St
4601 Lanham Street, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1924 sqft
Very spacious, low maintenance 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 living area townhome with small patio/courtyard. Landlord cares for common areas, tenant cares for inner patio.
Wilshire Park
1 Unit Available
5103 Graceland Dr
5103 Graceland Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
Beautiful Builders Own Duplex ...... Immaculate - Open Floor Plan -Great Room, Dining Area, Kitchen! Granite-Look Countertops, Appliances,Pantry ....
