Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym pool pool table yoga parking conference room hot tub internet access internet cafe new construction

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***On a Friday night in Midland, TX locals can be found at all the best bistros, burger bars and coffee shops, which is comfortably positioned near the beautiful southern plains. Located close to the heartbeat of all the action is The Oasis at Pavilion Park, a brand-new community of garden-style apartments in Midland, TX. Down the street from the Midland Country Club and only a moment from Claydesta Center, your home will be near the center of the easy-going lifestyle of Midland, Texas. When you tour the community, relish the beauty of these modern urban interiors as you check out the one, two and three bedroom apartments homes.