Apartment List
/
TX
/
mcqueeney
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM

22 Apartments for rent in McQueeney, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for McQueeney renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
107 Rest Haven
107 Rest Haven Street, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1953 sqft
107 Rest Haven Available 08/10/20 Beautifully Landscaped 3/2/2 Home on the Highly Desirable Treasure Island! - Beautifully Landscaped 3/2/2 Home on Treasure Island! Features Include: Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Built in
Results within 5 miles of McQueeney
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
$
179 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Results within 10 miles of McQueeney
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
36 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
41 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
5 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 11:50 AM
6 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$972
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
32 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$1,015
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,096
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
17 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
6 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
25 Units Available
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$925
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 6 at 07:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Middletowne
1111 State Hwy 123 Byp N, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-ventilated units with vast windows, balconies and plenty of storage space. Community with barbecue grill, resident garden and sparkling pool. Located just minutes from the I-10 and Highway 123.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
320 Landmark Oak
320 Landmark Oak, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2354 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath KB Home. Enjoy the great open concept of this home. Enjoy the large kitchen that opens into the dining room and family room. Also, there is a extra room that can be used as a fourth bedroom or office.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2120 STEPHENS PLACE
2120 Stephens Place, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new community is perfection! The New Braunfels location is close to IH-35 and the town center.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1273 OLD FM 306
1273 Old Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,997
1977 sqft
Charming elegance located near Gruene with a great price! 4 BR/2.5 BA townhome available NOW for lease in Comal ISD.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
625 Creekside Way
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
1. New luxury 2-bed, 2-bath apartment. 2. Elevator 3. Wood floor 4. Whirlpool stainless steel 5. Gym,Pool 6. Lush green central park with jogging trails 7.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
679 Creekside Way NB_677
679 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,136
719 sqft
New1Bdrm | 10' Ceiling | W/Dct | Gated | Elevators - Property Id: 198580 Designed specifically for convenience and a luxurious ambiance, this community has been equipped with a meticulously curated collection of amenities and services to provide

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090
2094 Sundance Parkway, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
653 sqft
New 2018 | Luxury 1Bdrm | W/D Included | Gated - Property Id: 158923 Community Features: Tanning Beds, Resort Inspired Swimming Pool with Tanning Ledge, Poolside Lounge with Fire Pit, Business Center with High Speed Internet, Grand Outdoor 2 Sided

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2092 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090
2092 Sundance Parkway, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1191 sqft
New 2018 | Luxury 2Bd | W/D Incld | Roommate 4plan - Property Id: 158928 Community Features: Tanning Beds, Resort Inspired Swimming Pool with Tanning Ledge, Poolside Lounge with Fire Pit, Business Center with High Speed Internet, Grand Outdoor 2

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
604 S Academy Ave
604 South Academy Avenue, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
938 sqft
604 S Academy Ave Available 07/16/20 Updated 3/2 Home Located in the Heart of Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Shopping and Restaurants! - Updated 3/2 Home Located on a Corner Lot in the Heart of Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Shopping and

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
545 Advantage Dr
545 Advantage Drive, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1536 sqft
Come by and make this lovely beach style townhome located in Creekside Villas your new home. This home has a great floor plan and many upgrades. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in McQueeney, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for McQueeney renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

McQueeney 2 BedroomsMcQueeney 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcQueeney 3 BedroomsMcQueeney Apartments with Balconies
McQueeney Apartments with GaragesMcQueeney Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcQueeney Apartments with Parking
McQueeney Apartments with Washer-DryersMcQueeney Dog Friendly ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District