Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Oak Hollow

1439 Barnes Dr · (830) 268-1074
Location

1439 Barnes Dr, Seguin, TX 78155

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4103 · Avail. Sep 5

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3305 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 2202 · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 2203 · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Hollow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
volleyball court
accessible
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
pool table
Come experience a lifestyle beyond your expectations. Introducing Oak Hollow, a community of apartment homes stylishly designed to offer a blend of active, outdoor living, relaxed comfort, convenience, and quality atmosphere. Conveniently located near Seguin’s highly acclaimed schools, fine dining, shopping, and ever growing medical facilities, Oak Hollow is the perfect place to call home. This master planned community is constructed with quality, sustainable materials, and is unsurpassed in providing energy efficient green initiatives as a standard feature. Reserve your new Oak Hollow apartment home today for the lifestyle you deserve. Enjoy our sand volleyball court, basketball court, fitness center, relaxation pool, hot tub, and walking/biking trail within the gated community. Seguin’s newest apartment community is changing the way we live. Oak Hollow, not just an address change, a lifestyle change.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Hollow have any available units?
Oak Hollow has 5 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oak Hollow have?
Some of Oak Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Hollow is pet friendly.
Does Oak Hollow offer parking?
Yes, Oak Hollow offers parking.
Does Oak Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oak Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Hollow have a pool?
Yes, Oak Hollow has a pool.
Does Oak Hollow have accessible units?
Yes, Oak Hollow has accessible units.
Does Oak Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Hollow has units with dishwashers.
Does Oak Hollow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oak Hollow has units with air conditioning.
