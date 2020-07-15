/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:25 PM
33 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in McQueeney, TX
1 Unit Available
725 Lakeview
725 Lakeview Trl, McQueeney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1271 sqft
Contemporary rental unit located on quiet street with gated access. Unit comes with a washer/dryer, refrigerator and water softener. Rent includes water and lawn maintenance. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
8815 Fm 725
8815 Farm-to-Market Road 725, McQueeney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1724 sqft
McQueeney Rental on the lake with great views. Great location with easy commutes to Seguin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, San Antonio, and surrounding areas. Ons Story property with large rooms, two bedrooms and 2 baths.
Results within 5 miles of McQueeney
180 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
162 GLOBAL DR
162 Global Drive, Lake Dunlap, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1268 sqft
Tenant Application Qualifications are available to download in the supplements section Pleases use Showingtime App or login to your MLS account to schedule showings.
Results within 10 miles of McQueeney
15 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
11 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
970 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
46 Units Available
Landa Park
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
35 Units Available
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1165 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
39 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1180 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
33 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1046 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
17 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
6 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
9 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$979
1009 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
11 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
25 Units Available
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
13 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
41 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
6 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1126 sqft
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
12 Units Available
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1051 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour gym, sauna, pool and pool table. Located close to shopping like Jud's Food Stores and restaurants like Giuseppe's.
3 Units Available
Oak Hollow
1439 Barnes Dr, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
876 sqft
Apartment homes with breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Private balcony/patio. Master planned community with energy-efficient initiatives. Volleyball court and pool table. Easy access to S. State Highway 123.
5 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
1 Unit Available
1031 Helen Drive
1031 Helen Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1008 sqft
Cozy 2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage duplex rental in nice quiet neighborhood. Open living area. Ceramic tile in kitchen, living and bathrooms. Carpet in both bedrooms. Nice covered patio in fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer connections in garage.
1 Unit Available
613 Frostwood Drive
613 Frostwood Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1102 sqft
Cute 2 bed, 2 bath duplex rental with nice sized bedrooms in desirable Summerwood Subdivision. Great location near downtown New Braunfels, Gruene, and Guadalupe river. Nice size backyard. Cozy fireplace in living room. No pets allowed.
