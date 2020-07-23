155 Apartments for rent in Guadalupe County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
$
174 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
13 Units Available
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour gym, sauna, pool and pool table. Located close to shopping like Jud's Food Stores and restaurants like Giuseppe's.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
14 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
10 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Hollow
1439 Barnes Dr, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Private balcony/patio. Master planned community with energy-efficient initiatives. Volleyball court and pool table. Easy access to S. State Highway 123.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 6 at 07:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Middletowne
1111 State Hwy 123 Byp N, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-ventilated units with vast windows, balconies and plenty of storage space. Community with barbecue grill, resident garden and sparkling pool. Located just minutes from the I-10 and Highway 123.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
15612 Fair Lane
15612 Fair Lane, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1955 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
410 Bismark Street
410 Bismark Street, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1120 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom home in the heart of Seguin just minutes from anywhere in town. New laminate flooring throughout the home. Covered carport & large front covered patio with a storage shed in the backyard shaded by large mature trees.
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
120 Burning Tr
120 Burning Trail, Cibolo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,797
2738 sqft
Available Now! BIG 5 Bedroom Home Plus Upstairs 2nd Living Room in Cibolo. Master Bedroom Downstairs. All black kitchen appliances included, new interior paint. This Huge spacious home in a cul-de-sac is available to tour now.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
124 Angus Way
124 Angus Way, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2568 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
246 Notch Leaf
246 Notch Leaf, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2074 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
528 Thoreau Trail
528 Thoreau Trail, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1964 sqft
READY FOR MOVE-IN!! Gorgeous home in desireable Jonas Woods in Schertz. Single story plan with lots of room. Open kitchen to living. Refrigerator stays. Walk across the street to the park. Great neighborhood. Close to excellent schools.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1968 Bluethroat
1968 Bluethroat, Lake Dunlap, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2452 sqft
Gorgeous house in in Voss Farms, New Braunfels. 4 bed /2.5 bath. 2450+ sq ft, Solar panels. This two-story home features a convenient flex room, perfect for a study or playroom. Open concept kitchen and living space includes plumbed island.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
117 RICHARDSON
117 Richardson Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1798 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY SCHERTZ RENTAL - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY GARDEN HOME LOCATED IN QUIET GREENFIELD VILLAGE. COMPLETELY UPGRADED TO INCLUDE NEW APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, INTERIOR PAINT, LANDSCAPING, WATER HEATER, ETC. SPLIT BEDROOMS.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
253 Tierra Grande
253 Tierra Grande, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2339 sqft
253 Tierra Grande Available 08/07/20 Single story home in excellent condition - Single story home in well kept condition. Open floor plan with master separate from the secondary bedrooms. $450.00 Non-refundable cleaning deposit. (RLNE5914273)
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
749 Great Oaks Drive
749 Great Oaks Drive, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2041 sqft
AVERY PARK - ***AVAILABLE NOW, SCHEDULE ASAP, YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS GEORGOUS HOME*** Large story and a half with 4 bedrooms, 3 Baths and 2 Living Areas. Many fine features throughout this home in Avery Park. Spacious and open floor plan.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
228 CANYON VISTA
228 Canyon Vista, Cibolo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2544 sqft
LARGE CIBOLO RENTAL! - LARGE RENTAL IN CIBOLO VISTA SUBDIVISION. MASTER BEDROOM, THREE SECONDARY BEDROOMS, TWO BATHROOMS AND GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS. ONE BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS.
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3501 Blue Moon Spur
3501 Blue Moon Spur, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1811 sqft
3501 Blue Moon Spur Available 07/24/20 Immaculate home in Kensington Ranch - This immaculate home has been meticulously maintained.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
222 Ragsdale Way
222 Ragsdale Way, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1373 sqft
222 Ragsdale Way Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Off FM 725! Stainless Appliances Included! - Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Off FM 725! Stainless Appliances Included! This Single Story Duplex Features Stainless Appliances Including Stove/Oven
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
178 Hidden Knoll
178 Hidden Knoll, Selma, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2532 sqft
Kensington Ranch built in 2017 5 bedroom 2.5 bath. Bedroom on 1st floor. - Desirable newer home in Kensington Ranch built in 2017, it is a 5 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage with a bedroom on 1st floor.
1 of 68
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
429 Loch Lomond
429 Loch Lomond Drive, Cibolo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3025 sqft
429 Loch Lomond Available 07/31/20 5 Bedroom 3 Full Bath home in Cibolo Valley Ranch!!! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1480 W Klein
1480 West Klein Road, Guadalupe County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Spacious 4/2/2 Home with Stainless Appliances! HUGE Lot! - Spacious 4/2/2 Home with Stainless Appliances! HUGE Lot! This Open Concept Home Includes a Stove, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, and Side-by-Side Refrigerator.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
445 Auburn Park
445 Auburn Park, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1837 sqft
445 Auburn Park Available 08/17/20 - This home has a great open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout 1st floor. Kitchen is filled with upgrades including granite counters and 42" cabinets.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1000 White Wing
1000 White Wing, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2417 sqft
1000 White Wing Available 09/07/20 1000 White Wing - BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOME ON A CORNER LOT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, VERY SPACIOUS. LIVING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM, LARGE ISLAND KITCHEN. OVER-SIZED BACKYARD. (RLNE3353714)
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Guadalupe County area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Texas Lutheran University, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, New Braunfels, and Pflugerville have apartments for rent.
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCanyon Lake, TXBulverde, TXCibolo, TXMcQueeney, TXConverse, TXSelma, TXWindcrest, TXKirby, TXWimberley, TXTimberwood Park, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXFloresville, TXBalcones Heights, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXHelotes, TXBastrop, TX