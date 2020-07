Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse community garden fire pit hot tub internet access

Come discover Middletowne in beautiful Seguin, Texas. Promising to exceed your expectations for premium apartment living, we welcome you home! Offering a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans, our spacious layouts provide the perfect environment to feel right at home in our charming community.