102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in McQueeney, TX

Finding an apartment in McQueeney that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
107 Rest Haven
107 Rest Haven Street, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1953 sqft
107 Rest Haven Available 08/10/20 Beautifully Landscaped 3/2/2 Home on the Highly Desirable Treasure Island! - Beautifully Landscaped 3/2/2 Home on Treasure Island! Features Include: Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Built in

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
144 Trelawney Street
144 Trelawney Street, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1927 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Lake McQueeney waterfront home in Treasure Island has two living areas, a bonus room, and an updated kitchen.
180 Units Available
$
180 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
256 Sapphire
256 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
Brand New 4/2.5/2 Townhome in Clear Springs Ranch! LOADED with Upgrades & Amenities! - Brand New 4/2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
410 Bismark Street
410 Bismark Street, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1120 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom home in the heart of Seguin just minutes from anywhere in town. New laminate flooring throughout the home. Covered carport & large front covered patio with a storage shed in the backyard shaded by large mature trees.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
260 Sapphire
260 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
New Construction 4/2.5/2 Townhome Located in Clear Springs Ranch Filled with Upgrades! - New Construction 4/2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1653 Barrett Ave
1653 Barrett Ave, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1380 sqft
*3 Months of Discounted Rent!!* Brand New Luxury 3/2.5/2 Duplex with Upgraded Amenities.. Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, and More! - *3 Months of Discounted Rent!!* Brand New Luxury 3/2.5/2 Duplex with Upgraded Amenities..

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
222 Ragsdale Way
222 Ragsdale Way, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1373 sqft
222 Ragsdale Way Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Off FM 725! Stainless Appliances Included! - Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Off FM 725! Stainless Appliances Included! This Single Story Duplex Features Stainless Appliances Including Stove/Oven

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1480 W Klein
1480 West Klein Road, Guadalupe County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1900 sqft
Spacious 4/2/2 Home with Stainless Appliances! HUGE Lot! - Spacious 4/2/2 Home with Stainless Appliances! HUGE Lot! This Open Concept Home Includes a Stove, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, and Side-by-Side Refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
264 Sapphire
264 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
Your Brand New 4/2.5/2 Townhome in Clear Springs Ranch! - Your Brand New 4/2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
749 Great Oaks Drive
749 Great Oaks Drive, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2041 sqft
AVERY PARK - ***AVAILABLE NOW, SCHEDULE ASAP, YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS GEORGOUS HOME*** Large story and a half with 4 bedrooms, 3 Baths and 2 Living Areas. Many fine features throughout this home in Avery Park. Spacious and open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2284 OLIVE HILL DR
2284 Olive Hill Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
PRISTINE and perfect in the popular Avery Park subdivision. Only 2 years old. GORGEOUS GRANITE countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood look tile. NO smoking, pets negotiable, (no cats) with a pet fee and pet deposit.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
914 Darion Street
914 Darion Street, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1315 sqft
Nice custom Parker Distinguished Home for lease in North Ranch Estates. This house has been well taken care of. Entry Tower, tall ceilings, tile and wood vinyl floors, corian counters, new appliances and a great use of space with minimal hallways.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
935 Langesmill Drive
935 Langesmill Br, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1719 sqft
2 Weeks FREE Rent! Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. Wonderful 3/2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
247 Sapphire
247 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1506 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
251 Sapphire
251 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
259 Sapphire
259 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
255 Sapphire
255 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2518 Pahmeyer Rd
2518 Pahmeyer Road, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1370 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex Located in NBISD! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex Located in NBISD! This Home Features All Black Appliances (Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Built In Microwave), Granite Countertops, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans,

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
258 Topaz
258 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
250 Topaz
250 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
254 Topaz
254 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1655 Barrett Avenue
1655 Barrett Ave, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1380 sqft
*Get 3 Months of Discounted Rent!!* Be The First To Live In This 3/2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
268 Sapphire
268 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
Luxurious New 4/2.5/2 Townhome Ready For You To Make It Home! So Many Upgrades Throughout! - Luxurious New 4/2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in McQueeney, TX

Finding an apartment in McQueeney that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

