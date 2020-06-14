47 Apartments for rent in Cibolo, TX with hardwood floors
Cibolo is a Native American and Spanish word that means buffalo, or bison, which used to roam this part of southern Texas.
Close to San Antonio in Guadalupe County, Cibolo, with a population of around 15,000, offers a small-town feeling with big-city amenities close at hand. Bearing a town motto as the "city of choice," this pleasant community is big on the outdoors and includes the Crescent Bend Nature Center with over 100 acres to hike and explore. The Guadalupe River is a big draw to rafters and boaters, and while many residents commute to San Antonio for work, the drive time is less than twenty minutes. Weather is temperate: while sometimes hot in the summer months, warm winters and mild springs make this a great place to live if you like the outdoors -- and definitely if you're not all about parkas. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cibolo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.