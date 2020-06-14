Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Seguin, TX with hardwood floors

3 Units Available
Middletowne
1111 State Hwy 123 Byp N, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
954 sqft
Well-ventilated units with vast windows, balconies and plenty of storage space. Community with barbecue grill, resident garden and sparkling pool. Located just minutes from the I-10 and Highway 123.

1 Unit Available
602 E Court Street
602 East Court Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Beautiful 1920's Craftsman Cottage on HUGE lot!! This 3B/2Ba home is full of charm with lovely hardwood flooring, 12' ceilings and lots of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Seguin
195 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Results within 10 miles of Seguin
10 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
4 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
41 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
42 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$943
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,172
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
29 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
3 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
10 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.

New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside
1 Unit Available
161 Creekside Way
161 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
78130 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

1 Unit Available
625 Creekside Way
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
1. New luxury 2-bed, 2-bath apartment. 2. Elevator 3. Wood floor 4. Whirlpool stainless steel 5. Gym,Pool 6. Lush green central park with jogging trails 7.

1 Unit Available
2120 STEPHENS PLACE
2120 Stephens Place, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new community is perfection! The New Braunfels location is close to IH-35 and the town center.

1 Unit Available
261 S Water Ln
261 South Water Lane, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1380 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
1273 OLD FM 306
1273 Old Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,097
1977 sqft
Charming elegance located near Gruene with a great price! 4 BR/2.5 BA townhome available NOW for lease in Comal ISD.

1 Unit Available
284 Perryman Street
284 Perryman Street, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1012 sqft
Updated two-bedroom, one bath. Beautiful hardwood floors, and contemporary paint. Lots of cabinets and a breakfast area. Living room has character with the built-in niche. Laundry hook ups and carport.

1 Unit Available
2948 Sunset Summit
2948 Sunset Summit, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2653 sqft
Step into this innovative plan featuring the master bedroom downstairs. Home includes a gameroom upstairs & study. Grand kitchen is open to living area & has stainless steel appliances, upgraded tumbled stone backsplash & granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
1322 S Mesquite
1322 South Mesquite Avenue, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Charming 2/1 duplex close to IH 35 for commuters! Amenities include: stove, dishwasher, ceiling fans, wood flooring, and fenced in backyard. 2 pet max w/restrictions

1 Unit Available
545 Advantage Drive
545 Advantage Drive, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1536 sqft
Come by and make this lovely beach style town-home located in Creekside Villas your new home. This home has a great floor plan and many upgrades. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
679 Creekside Way NB_677
679 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,136
719 sqft
New1Bdrm | 10' Ceiling | W/Dct | Gated | Elevators - Property Id: 198580 Designed specifically for convenience and a luxurious ambiance, this community has been equipped with a meticulously curated collection of amenities and services to provide

1 Unit Available
2094 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090
2094 Sundance Parkway, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
653 sqft
New 2018 | Luxury 1Bdrm | W/D Included | Gated - Property Id: 158923 Community Features: Tanning Beds, Resort Inspired Swimming Pool with Tanning Ledge, Poolside Lounge with Fire Pit, Business Center with High Speed Internet, Grand Outdoor 2 Sided

1 Unit Available
2092 Sundance Pkwy NB_#2090
2092 Sundance Parkway, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1191 sqft
New 2018 | Luxury 2Bd | W/D Incld | Roommate 4plan - Property Id: 158928 Community Features: Tanning Beds, Resort Inspired Swimming Pool with Tanning Ledge, Poolside Lounge with Fire Pit, Business Center with High Speed Internet, Grand Outdoor 2
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Seguin, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Seguin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

