3 bedroom apartments
160 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McQueeney, TX
144 Trelawney
144 Trelawney Street, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1927 sqft
Welcome to the island life! This fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath mid-century home on 72ft of waterfront is available on Treasure Island. Bedrooms for everyone and an open Living/Dining/Kitchen layout make this great for you and your guests.
1913 Terminal Loop
1913 Terminal Loop Road, McQueeney, TX
Ready to move in! 4BR, 2BA DW on nice large well maintained yard to enjoy your evenings! Open space thru out the home.
2594 Terminal Loop
2594 Terminal Loop Road, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
NEAT & WELL MAINTAINED MCQUEENEY PROPERTY, Three bedroom and two bath with attached one car garage. Great location, outside of New Braunfels in McQueeney area, easy access to San Antonio, New Braunfels, Seguin, San Marcos, or surrounding areas.
Results within 1 mile of McQueeney
171 Long Creek Boulevard
171 Long Creek Boulevard, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1317 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home backs up to the Bandit golf course with beautiful views. With an open floor plan and immense natural light, this home makes for great entertainment. Washer, dryer, and fridge are all included when renting this home.
234 Lake Placid Drive
234 Lake Placid Drive, Guadalupe County, TX
Quiet wooded neighborhood. 5 bedroom home with 3 full baths on 0.77 lot with tile floors throughout upstairs. Master bath is equipped with a heart-shaped garden hot tub and large wardrobe closet.
Results within 5 miles of McQueeney
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
2582 Pahmeyer Rd.
2582 Pahmeyer Road, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1370 sqft
2582 Pahmeyer Rd. Available 06/16/20 BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX, NEAR SHOPPING & I-35! - Gorgeous single story 3 bedroom 2 bath with high ceilings and stained concrete floors.
1653 Barrett Ave
1653 Barrett Ave, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1380 sqft
*3 Months of Discounted Rent!!* Brand New Luxury 3/2.5/2 Duplex with Upgraded Amenities.. Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, and More! - *3 Months of Discounted Rent!!* Brand New Luxury 3/2.5/2 Duplex with Upgraded Amenities..
224 Ragsdale Way
224 Ragsdale Way, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1373 sqft
224 Ragsdale Way Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Upgraded Amenities! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Upgraded Amenities! This Great Duplex Home is Located Near FM 725 and Features
1480 W Klein
1480 West Klein Road, Guadalupe County, TX
1480 W Klein Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4/2/2 Home with Stainless Appliances! HUGE Lot! - Spacious 4/2/2 Home with Stainless Appliances! HUGE Lot! This Open Concept Home Includes a Stove, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, and Side-by-Side
1009 Lauren Street
1009 Lauren Street, New Braunfels, TX
HARD TO FIND 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 bathrooms, Master is downstairs. Nice walk in closets, 2 living areas, lots of extra storage. Ready for immediate move in. large fenced back yard all appliances included with this rental.
2614 Pahmeyer Rd
2614 Pahmeyer Rd, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1370 sqft
STAINED CONCRETE FLOORS THRU-OUT, INCLUDES CEILING FANS, REFRIGERATOR, COVERED PATIO. NO PETS ALLOWED
2168 CORNERSTONE DR
2168 Cornerstone Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1208 sqft
Mature trees within walking distance to Fischer Park, Fresh paint, Laminate floors and covered patio
2341 SEAN ST
2341 Sean Street, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1658 sqft
Just outside of all of the hustle and bustle in town but, close enough to amenities and interstate access. As if the location weren't enough the home is charming. Featuring 3 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings in a split floor plan.
602 E Court Street
602 East Court Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Beautiful 1920's Craftsman Cottage on HUGE lot!! This 3B/2Ba home is full of charm with lovely hardwood flooring, 12' ceilings and lots of natural light.
923 Avery Parkway
923 Avery Parkway, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2305 sqft
Come see this 4-bedroom single story home. It has a flowing floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Tile floors in the wet areas and carpet floors everywhere else.
263 Sapphire
263 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
247 Sapphire
247 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
251 Sapphire
251 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
259 Sapphire
259 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
255 Sapphire
255 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
226 Topaz
226 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
Brand new Farm House Condo off of HWY 46 and Topaz. This home has a unique floor plan with living areas down stairs and all bedroom and two baths up stairs.
617 S Austin Street
617 South Austin Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1792 sqft
Great Rental home one block from Downtown Seguin...right on the parade route! 3 bedroom 1 bath with tons of privacy due to empty lot behind the home and 6 ft privacy fence. Laundry on-site with w/d hook-ups in the garage.
2110 Dove Crossing Drive
2110 Dove Crossing Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2006 sqft
NO HOA near Fischer Park, Level one story 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths. Large back yard with wood privacy fence, 2 car garage, This home has separated bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace in Living Room with T.V. above the fireplace.