Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Canyon Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
41 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
42 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$943
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
59 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,172
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
9 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
29 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$925
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
Last updated June 12 at 07:57am
3 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:54am
10 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside
1 Unit Available
161 Creekside Way
161 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
78130 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3939 S Interstate 35
3939 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
78666 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
625 Creekside Way
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
1. New luxury 2-bed, 2-bath apartment. 2. Elevator 3. Wood floor 4. Whirlpool stainless steel 5. Gym,Pool 6. Lush green central park with jogging trails 7.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
2120 STEPHENS PLACE
2120 Stephens Place, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new community is perfection! The New Braunfels location is close to IH-35 and the town center.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
261 S Water Ln
261 South Water Lane, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1380 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1273 OLD FM 306
1273 Old Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,097
1977 sqft
Charming elegance located near Gruene with a great price! 4 BR/2.5 BA townhome available NOW for lease in Comal ISD.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3626 Cotoneaster
3626 Cottoneaster, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2260 sqft
Beautifully remodeled: fresh paint, granite in bathrooms, kitchen and built in desk, New wood floors, new carpet, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, all new lighting fixtures with all LED bulbs, remodeled bath and showers, custom mirrors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States
105 Rancho Grande Drive, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished Short Term rental. You can rent this per night for $250, weekly for $1,500, or Monthly for $5000. More details on airbnb.com at www.airbnb.com/rooms/22144370 3 beds 2 baths, sleeps up to 10.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
284 Perryman Street
284 Perryman Street, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1012 sqft
Updated two-bedroom, one bath. Beautiful hardwood floors, and contemporary paint. Lots of cabinets and a breakfast area. Living room has character with the built-in niche. Laundry hook ups and carport.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
5406 Carriage Cape
5406 Carriage Cape, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2284 sqft
Tons of upgrades and conveniently located just 5 minutes from Stone Oak! This home has been immaculately cared for and is a clean slate for anyone to make their own.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
26130 Dakota Chief
26130 Dakota Chief, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2926 sqft
Live Among the Clouds! This absolutely breathtaking one-story home is on a beautiful greenbelt with a Texas-size patio/deck for outside relaxation, offering stunning panoramic views of the Preserve.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
3331 RR 12 - 103D
3331 Rm 12, Hays County, TX
Studio
$775
380 sqft
Only minutes from downtown San Marcos and TX State University, the Log Cabin Plaza is a premier mixed-use site perched on the Gateway to the Hill Country. Wooded area behind the plaza creates a serene and peaceful park like setting.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
679 Creekside Way NB_677
679 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,136
719 sqft
New1Bdrm | 10' Ceiling | W/Dct | Gated | Elevators - Property Id: 198580 Designed specifically for convenience and a luxurious ambiance, this community has been equipped with a meticulously curated collection of amenities and services to provide
City Guide for Canyon Lake, TX

"Well I guess you were right. / The Bluebonnets are worth the drive and / Now I'm here in Canyon Lake alone. / I know you came here / When you were down and feeling blue. / And it helped you sort out the pieces on your own." --Roger Creager, "Fun All Wrong"

Home to over 21,000 residents and a growing favorite for vacationers alike, Canyon Lake is the type of town a person can easily fall in love with. For most people, the thought of moving here is cause enough for excitement. The hard work of finding an apartment on the other hand not so much. If you're looking forward to the big move but are unsure about the logistics of finding places for rent in Canyon Lake, you're in luck. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Canyon Lake, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Canyon Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

