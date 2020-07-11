/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:09 AM
42 Apartments for rent in McQueeney, TX with washer-dryer
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
107 Rest Haven
107 Rest Haven Street, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1953 sqft
107 Rest Haven Available 08/10/20 Beautifully Landscaped 3/2/2 Home on the Highly Desirable Treasure Island! - Beautifully Landscaped 3/2/2 Home on Treasure Island! Features Include: Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Built in
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
725 Lakeview
725 Lakeview Trl, McQueeney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1271 sqft
Contemporary rental unit located on quiet street with gated access. Unit comes with a washer/dryer, refrigerator and water softener. Rent includes water and lawn maintenance. No pets allowed.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
144 Trelawney Street
144 Trelawney Street, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1927 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Lake McQueeney waterfront home in Treasure Island has two living areas, a bonus room, and an updated kitchen.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2594 Terminal Loop
2594 Terminal Loop Road, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
NEAT & WELL MAINTAINED MCQUEENEY PROPERTY, Three bedroom and two bath with attached one car garage. Great location, outside of New Braunfels in McQueeney area, easy access to San Antonio, New Braunfels, Seguin, San Marcos, or surrounding areas.
Results within 5 miles of McQueeney
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
256 Sapphire
256 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
256 Sapphire Available 07/15/20 Brand New 4/2.5/2 Townhome in Clear Springs Ranch! LOADED with Upgrades & Amenities! - Brand New 4/2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
260 Sapphire
260 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
260 Sapphire Available 07/15/20 New Construction 4/2.5/2 Townhome Located in Clear Springs Ranch Filled with Upgrades! - New Construction 4/2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
264 Sapphire
264 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
264 Sapphire Available 07/15/20 Your Brand New 4/2.5/2 Townhome in Clear Springs Ranch! - Your Brand New 4/2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
914 Darion Street
914 Darion Street, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1315 sqft
Nice custom Parker Distinguished Home for lease in North Ranch Estates. This house has been well taken care of. Entry Tower, tall ceilings, tile and wood vinyl floors, corian counters, new appliances and a great use of space with minimal hallways.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
923 Avery Parkway
923 Avery Parkway, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2305 sqft
Come see this 4-bedroom single story home. It has a flowing floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Tile floors in the wet areas and carpet floors everywhere else.
1 of 16
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
719 ERWIN ST
719 Erwin St, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
756 sqft
Are you looking for quiet country living? Don't miss out on this one! Recently remodeled one bed, one bath that includes stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Fenced yard, laundry room, and shed in the back yard.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
268 Sapphire
268 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
268 Sapphire Available 07/15/20 Luxurious New 4/2.5/2 Townhome Ready For You To Make It Home! So Many Upgrades Throughout! - Luxurious New 4/2.
Results within 10 miles of McQueeney
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
41 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
31 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$1,005
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:44am
6 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
14 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
33 Units Available
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1408 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 01:09pm
5 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
12 Units Available
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour gym, sauna, pool and pool table. Located close to shopping like Jud's Food Stores and restaurants like Giuseppe's.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
17 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
23 Units Available
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$925
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Similar Pages
McQueeney 2 BedroomsMcQueeney 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcQueeney 3 BedroomsMcQueeney Apartments with Balcony
McQueeney Apartments with GarageMcQueeney Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcQueeney Apartments with ParkingMcQueeney Apartments with Washer-Dryer