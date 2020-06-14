Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

116 Apartments for rent in McQueeney, TX with garage

McQueeney apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
2594 Terminal Loop
2594 Terminal Loop Road, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
NEAT & WELL MAINTAINED MCQUEENEY PROPERTY, Three bedroom and two bath with attached one car garage. Great location, outside of New Braunfels in McQueeney area, easy access to San Antonio, New Braunfels, Seguin, San Marcos, or surrounding areas.
Results within 1 mile of McQueeney

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
171 Long Creek Boulevard
171 Long Creek Boulevard, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1317 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home backs up to the Bandit golf course with beautiful views. With an open floor plan and immense natural light, this home makes for great entertainment. Washer, dryer, and fridge are all included when renting this home.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
234 Lake Placid Drive
234 Lake Placid Drive, Guadalupe County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2840 sqft
Quiet wooded neighborhood. 5 bedroom home with 3 full baths on 0.77 lot with tile floors throughout upstairs. Master bath is equipped with a heart-shaped garden hot tub and large wardrobe closet.
Results within 5 miles of McQueeney
Verified

Last updated June 14
195 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2582 Pahmeyer Rd.
2582 Pahmeyer Road, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1370 sqft
2582 Pahmeyer Rd. Available 06/16/20 BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX, NEAR SHOPPING & I-35! - Gorgeous single story 3 bedroom 2 bath with high ceilings and stained concrete floors.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1009 Lauren Street
1009 Lauren Street, New Braunfels, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2454 sqft
HARD TO FIND 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 bathrooms, Master is downstairs. Nice walk in closets, 2 living areas, lots of extra storage. Ready for immediate move in. large fenced back yard all appliances included with this rental.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2614 Pahmeyer Rd
2614 Pahmeyer Rd, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1370 sqft
STAINED CONCRETE FLOORS THRU-OUT, INCLUDES CEILING FANS, REFRIGERATOR, COVERED PATIO. NO PETS ALLOWED

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2168 CORNERSTONE DR
2168 Cornerstone Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1208 sqft
Mature trees within walking distance to Fischer Park, Fresh paint, Laminate floors and covered patio

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2341 SEAN ST
2341 Sean Street, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1658 sqft
Just outside of all of the hustle and bustle in town but, close enough to amenities and interstate access. As if the location weren't enough the home is charming. Featuring 3 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings in a split floor plan.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
923 Avery Parkway
923 Avery Parkway, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2305 sqft
Come see this 4-bedroom single story home. It has a flowing floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Tile floors in the wet areas and carpet floors everywhere else.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
263 Sapphire
263 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
247 Sapphire
247 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1506 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
251 Sapphire
251 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
259 Sapphire
259 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
255 Sapphire
255 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
226 Topaz
226 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1588 sqft
Brand new Farm House Condo off of HWY 46 and Topaz. This home has a unique floor plan with living areas down stairs and all bedroom and two baths up stairs.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
617 S Austin Street
617 South Austin Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1792 sqft
Great Rental home one block from Downtown Seguin...right on the parade route! 3 bedroom 1 bath with tons of privacy due to empty lot behind the home and 6 ft privacy fence. Laundry on-site with w/d hook-ups in the garage.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2110 Dove Crossing Drive
2110 Dove Crossing Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2006 sqft
NO HOA near Fischer Park, Level one story 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths. Large back yard with wood privacy fence, 2 car garage, This home has separated bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace in Living Room with T.V. above the fireplace.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
918 Darion
918 Darion Street, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1638 sqft
Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2 bath home in Gardens of Ranch Estates. The large open kitchen has an island, pantry and beautiful lighting. The covered patio with flagstone extension is great for enjoying your morning coffee.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2064 Dove Crossing Drive
2064 Dove Crossing Drive, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1968 sqft
Any questions please call office. 75% BRICK CORNER LOT, GREAT LOCATION, COVERED PATIO, open floor plan, SINGLE LIVING AREA, FORMAL DINING, FAUX WOOD BLINDS, LAUNDRY AREA IN Bedroom WING.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2220 Fitch Dr
2220 Fitch Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2085 sqft
Nice 2 story house with all rooms upstairs in Avery Park. This home would make a nice rental for anyone wanting some space, a back yard with covered porch, deck and shed for storage.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
525 Tom Kemp Drive
525 Tom Kemp Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1594 sqft
Two Story home in Avery Park. This home has an open living, kitchen, and dining area. Loft and all three bedroom are upstairs. Covered patio in the back yard with a nice sized yard. This home will not last long.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
519 Divine Way
519 Divine Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 519 Divine Way in New Braunfels. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
513 Chapel Bend
513 Chapel Bend, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2647 sqft
4 bedroom with Movie room that could be used as 5th bedroom, 2 Separate Living Rooms one upstairs and one on main floor. NO HOA> ready for July move in. close to Fischer Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in McQueeney, TX

McQueeney apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

