Apartment List
/
TX
/
mcqueeney
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:58 AM

120 Apartments for rent in McQueeney, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some McQueeney apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2594 Terminal Loop
2594 Terminal Loop Road, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
NEAT & WELL MAINTAINED MCQUEENEY PROPERTY, Three bedroom and two bath with attached one car garage. Great location, outside of New Braunfels in McQueeney area, easy access to San Antonio, New Braunfels, Seguin, San Marcos, or surrounding areas.
Results within 5 miles of McQueeney
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
$
183 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
410 Bismark Street
410 Bismark Street, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1120 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom home in the heart of Seguin just minutes from anywhere in town. New laminate flooring throughout the home. Covered carport & large front covered patio with a storage shed in the backyard shaded by large mature trees.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
256 Sapphire
256 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
256 Sapphire Available 07/15/20 Brand New 4/2.5/2 Townhome in Clear Springs Ranch! LOADED with Upgrades & Amenities! - Brand New 4/2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
2534 Pahmeyer Rd
2534 Pahmeyer Road, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1370 sqft
Newer built 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with 2 car garage located just minutes from the fun and excitement of New Braunfels, TX. This home has a spacious feel with open floor plan, and boasts high ceilings and granite counter tops.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
260 Sapphire
260 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
260 Sapphire Available 07/15/20 New Construction 4/2.5/2 Townhome Located in Clear Springs Ranch Filled with Upgrades! - New Construction 4/2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
264 Sapphire
264 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
264 Sapphire Available 07/15/20 Your Brand New 4/2.5/2 Townhome in Clear Springs Ranch! - Your Brand New 4/2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2419 North Ranch Estates
2419 North Ranch Estates Boulevard, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1515 sqft
Available NOW! Stunning 3/2/2 Home in Gardens of Ranch Estates! Filled with Updates! - Available NOW! Stunning 3/2/2 Home in Gardens of North Ranch Estates! Filled with Updates! This Beautiful Home Features Granite Countertops, TONS of Cabinet and

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
750 Baker Avenue
750 Baker Avenue, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1724 sqft
Well kept and maintained home on nice large treed corner lot.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2284 OLIVE HILL DR
2284 Olive Hill Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
PRISTINE and perfect in the popular Avery Park subdivision. Only 2 years old. GORGEOUS GRANITE countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood look tile. NO smoking, pets negotiable, (no cats) with a pet fee and pet deposit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
935 Langesmill Drive
935 Langesmill Br, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1719 sqft
2 Weeks FREE Rent! Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. Wonderful 3/2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
176 Joanne Cove
176 Joanne Cove, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1373 sqft
Luxury spacious duplex features 11 foot ceilings in living room, 10 foot ceilings in master bedroom, stained concrete flooring and granite countertops. No carpet! Refrigerator is included.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
923 Avery Parkway
923 Avery Parkway, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2305 sqft
Come see this 4-bedroom single story home. It has a flowing floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Tile floors in the wet areas and carpet floors everywhere else.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
525 Tom Kemp Drive
525 Tom Kemp Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1594 sqft
Two Story home in Avery Park. This home has an open living, kitchen, and dining area. Loft and all three bedroom are upstairs. Covered patio in the back yard with a nice sized yard. This home will not last long.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1009 Lauren Street
1009 Lauren Street, New Braunfels, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2454 sqft
HARD TO FIND 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 bathrooms, Master is downstairs. Nice walk in closets, 2 living areas, lots of extra storage. Ready for immediate move in. large fenced back yard all appliances included with this rental.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
263 Sapphire
263 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
247 Sapphire
247 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1506 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
251 Sapphire
251 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
259 Sapphire
259 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
255 Sapphire
255 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
519 Divine Way
519 Divine Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 519 Divine Way in New Braunfels. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
258 Topaz
258 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
250 Topaz
250 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
254 Topaz
254 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in McQueeney, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some McQueeney apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

McQueeney 2 BedroomsMcQueeney 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcQueeney 3 BedroomsMcQueeney Apartments with Balcony
McQueeney Apartments with GarageMcQueeney Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcQueeney Apartments with ParkingMcQueeney Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McQueeney Dog Friendly ApartmentsMcQueeney Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas