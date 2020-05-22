All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 945 Winterstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
945 Winterstone Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

945 Winterstone Drive

945 Winterstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

945 Winterstone Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Charming, well maintained 2 story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths with 3 Living and 2 Dining Rooms and a 2-Car Garage in a great South Lewisville neighborhood close to everything! Great for entertaining, spacious and open floor plan! Kitchen open to Breakfast Room and Family room plus a Formal Living and Dining Room on the first floor. Travertine style tile floors downstairs and gleaming laminate floors upstairs. All Bedrooms up pus a Gqme Room. Large walk-in closets. Wood burning fireplace in open Family Room. Nice sized fenced back and side yard. Close to Parks, Playgrounds, Schools, Shopping and Dining and Major Roadways for commuting! Walk to Elementary and Middle Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Winterstone Drive have any available units?
945 Winterstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 Winterstone Drive have?
Some of 945 Winterstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Winterstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
945 Winterstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Winterstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 945 Winterstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 945 Winterstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 945 Winterstone Drive offers parking.
Does 945 Winterstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Winterstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Winterstone Drive have a pool?
No, 945 Winterstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 945 Winterstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 945 Winterstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Winterstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 Winterstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District