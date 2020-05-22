945 Winterstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Charming, well maintained 2 story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths with 3 Living and 2 Dining Rooms and a 2-Car Garage in a great South Lewisville neighborhood close to everything! Great for entertaining, spacious and open floor plan! Kitchen open to Breakfast Room and Family room plus a Formal Living and Dining Room on the first floor. Travertine style tile floors downstairs and gleaming laminate floors upstairs. All Bedrooms up pus a Gqme Room. Large walk-in closets. Wood burning fireplace in open Family Room. Nice sized fenced back and side yard. Close to Parks, Playgrounds, Schools, Shopping and Dining and Major Roadways for commuting! Walk to Elementary and Middle Schools.