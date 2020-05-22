822 Creekside Drive

Immaculate 2 bedroom townhome in Lewisville! This home features an open family room with wood burning fireplace and laminate wood flooring. The kitchen is open to dining room with a large breakfast bar. The master bedroom is split from the secondary bedroom and features a private bathroom and walk in closet. The stairs in Master Closet lead to quiet reading nook. The backyard features a private patio and a covered carport with direct access to the home. The community features a pool and clubhouse. HOA Includes Front Yard Maint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
