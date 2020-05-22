All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:19 AM

822 Creekside Drive

822 Creekside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

822 Creekside Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Immaculate 2 bedroom townhome in Lewisville! This home features an open family room with wood burning fireplace and laminate wood flooring. The kitchen is open to dining room with a large breakfast bar. The master bedroom is split from the secondary bedroom and features a private bathroom and walk in closet. The stairs in Master Closet lead to quiet reading nook. The backyard features a private patio and a covered carport with direct access to the home. The community features a pool and clubhouse. HOA Includes Front Yard Maint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Creekside Drive have any available units?
822 Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 Creekside Drive have?
Some of 822 Creekside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
822 Creekside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Creekside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 822 Creekside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 822 Creekside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 822 Creekside Drive offers parking.
Does 822 Creekside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Creekside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Creekside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 822 Creekside Drive has a pool.
Does 822 Creekside Drive have accessible units?
No, 822 Creekside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Creekside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 Creekside Drive has units with dishwashers.

