547 Hampshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Beautiful townhome in gated community with quartz countertop, fireplace, washer, dryer & refrigerator in the lease, ready for move-in. This property has a spacious floor plan; master BD on the 2nd floor w big walk-in closet; two bedrooms on the 1st floor with lots of space to lounge and store. 100% LED lighting modified by owner. New occupants will be able to access the home warranty for appliances and services. Washer, dryer, & refrigerator included. Located next to shopping & dining with easy access to the 121 tollway and I-35, 8 miles to the airport and 6 miles to Grapevine Lake & entertainment. HOA maintains front yard, community pool, a trail right along the canal and the gate access. Available today!