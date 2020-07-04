All apartments in Lewisville
547 Hampshire Drive

547 Hampshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

547 Hampshire Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautiful townhome in gated community with quartz countertop, fireplace, washer, dryer & refrigerator in the lease, ready for move-in. This property has a spacious floor plan; master BD on the 2nd floor w big walk-in closet; two bedrooms on the 1st floor with lots of space to lounge and store. 100% LED lighting modified by owner. New occupants will be able to access the home warranty for appliances and services. Washer, dryer, & refrigerator included. Located next to shopping & dining with easy access to the 121 tollway and I-35, 8 miles to the airport and 6 miles to Grapevine Lake & entertainment. HOA maintains front yard, community pool, a trail right along the canal and the gate access. Available today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 Hampshire Drive have any available units?
547 Hampshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 547 Hampshire Drive have?
Some of 547 Hampshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 Hampshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
547 Hampshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 Hampshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 547 Hampshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 547 Hampshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 547 Hampshire Drive offers parking.
Does 547 Hampshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 547 Hampshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 Hampshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 547 Hampshire Drive has a pool.
Does 547 Hampshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 547 Hampshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 547 Hampshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 547 Hampshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

