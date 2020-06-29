All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2724 Club Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2724 Club Ridge Dr
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:36 PM

2724 Club Ridge Dr

2724 Club Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2724 Club Ridge Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious home with 2 living rooms, 2 dining rooms, split bedroom design, covered patio with pergola. Gas log fireplace, tiled kitchen countertops, all appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Additional kitchen features include island, built in desk, and an abundance of counter space and white cabinetry all around! Crown molding and wood like flooring through out this home. Rear entry parking. You gotta come see this one!

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Club Ridge Dr have any available units?
2724 Club Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 Club Ridge Dr have?
Some of 2724 Club Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Club Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Club Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Club Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2724 Club Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2724 Club Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Club Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 2724 Club Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 Club Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Club Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2724 Club Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Club Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2724 Club Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Club Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2724 Club Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District