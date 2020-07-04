All apartments in Lewisville
Lewisville, TX
2685 Twin Point Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 5:53 PM

2685 Twin Point Drive

2685 Twin Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2685 Twin Point Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A MUST SEE Move-in ready and available for showing!! VERY RARE FLOOR PLAN 2 Bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms downstairs! CORNER LOT built in 2014! BRAND NEW hardwood flooring installed throughout downstairs. The home has a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Outside Patio, Study Area, Large Media and Game Room LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION Easy access to SH 121 and very close to Nebraska Furniture Mart, Toyota Corporate, Stonebriar Mall, and Shops at Legacy!! Pets are accepted, case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 Twin Point Drive have any available units?
2685 Twin Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2685 Twin Point Drive have?
Some of 2685 Twin Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 Twin Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2685 Twin Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 Twin Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2685 Twin Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2685 Twin Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2685 Twin Point Drive offers parking.
Does 2685 Twin Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2685 Twin Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 Twin Point Drive have a pool?
No, 2685 Twin Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2685 Twin Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 2685 Twin Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 Twin Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2685 Twin Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

