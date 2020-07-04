2685 Twin Point Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A MUST SEE Move-in ready and available for showing!! VERY RARE FLOOR PLAN 2 Bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms downstairs! CORNER LOT built in 2014! BRAND NEW hardwood flooring installed throughout downstairs. The home has a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Outside Patio, Study Area, Large Media and Game Room LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION Easy access to SH 121 and very close to Nebraska Furniture Mart, Toyota Corporate, Stonebriar Mall, and Shops at Legacy!! Pets are accepted, case by case basis.