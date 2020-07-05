2618 Jackson Drive

Located close to everything you need. This open concept townhome in Settlers Village is a mix comfort and elegance. Kitchen features granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. A split floor plan with a large master bedroom that has two walk in closets. You can choose to entertain friends and family at the community pool or by cooking in your backyard on the natural gas grill.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
