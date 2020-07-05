All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:14 AM

2618 Jackson Drive

2618 Jackson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2618 Jackson Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Located close to everything you need. This open concept townhome in Settlers Village is a mix comfort and elegance. Kitchen features granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. A split floor plan with a large master bedroom that has two walk in closets. You can choose to entertain friends and family at the community pool or by cooking in your backyard on the natural gas grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Jackson Drive have any available units?
2618 Jackson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 Jackson Drive have?
Some of 2618 Jackson Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 Jackson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Jackson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Jackson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2618 Jackson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2618 Jackson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2618 Jackson Drive offers parking.
Does 2618 Jackson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 Jackson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Jackson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2618 Jackson Drive has a pool.
Does 2618 Jackson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2618 Jackson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Jackson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2618 Jackson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

