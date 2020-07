Amenities

Beautiful townhome!! Close to I35 and easy access to 121. Open floor plan ready for immediate move in. Wood laminate on 1st floor, 3 bedrooms and game room or living up, full size 2nd floor laundry room, spacious master bedroom with his and hers walk in closets. Private fenced back yard. Amenities include use of community pool and front yard maintenance. 1 small dog under 50 lbs. allowed under approval.