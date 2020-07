Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities fireplace range w/d hookup oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly clubhouse dog park

Absolute comfort and convenience... if all the comforts of home and a great location are what you've been looking for, then welcome home to The Glen! Our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes include a full range of amenities to compliment your life-style, such as wood burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, full size washer/dryer connections, and much more. * Outside you'll find lush landscaping surrounds the two sparkling swimming pools. Add to all of this the convenience of Vista Ridge Mall, easy access to highways I35 & 121, minutes from Lake Lewisville, and more shopping and entertainment than imaginable.