2517 Sarah Ln

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Corner unit! Amenities include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, hardwood floors and carpet, decorative fireplace. Split bedrooms located on the second floor with sitting area and utility room, third floor offers a spacious room that can be used as a media room or second living space. One small pet up to 35 pounds fully grown there is no backyard. Tenant or agent is responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities. Pictures taken prior to current occupancy.