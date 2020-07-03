2517 Sarah Ln

Amenities
Corner unit! Amenities include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, hardwood floors and carpet, decorative fireplace. Split bedrooms located on the second floor with sitting area and utility room, third floor offers a spacious room that can be used as a media room or second living space. One small pet up to 35 pounds fully grown there is no backyard. Tenant or agent is responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities. Pictures taken prior to current occupancy.