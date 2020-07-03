All apartments in Lewisville
2517 Sarah Ln
2517 Sarah Ln

2517 Sarah Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Sarah Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Corner unit! Amenities include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, hardwood floors and carpet, decorative fireplace. Split bedrooms located on the second floor with sitting area and utility room, third floor offers a spacious room that can be used as a media room or second living space. One small pet up to 35 pounds fully grown there is no backyard. Tenant or agent is responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities. Pictures taken prior to current occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Sarah Ln have any available units?
2517 Sarah Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Sarah Ln have?
Some of 2517 Sarah Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Sarah Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Sarah Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Sarah Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Sarah Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Sarah Ln offer parking?
No, 2517 Sarah Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Sarah Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Sarah Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Sarah Ln have a pool?
No, 2517 Sarah Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Sarah Ln have accessible units?
No, 2517 Sarah Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Sarah Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Sarah Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

