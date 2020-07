Amenities

fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities

A must come see beautiful one story home, located in the most desired neighborhood that has landed in the junction all 3 cities, Carrollton-Castle hills, Lewisville and The colony. Exemplary schools is an added attribute. Very adjacent to all highways. This one story home features a 4 bedroom spacious house, that is well kept.

A must come see home before it is Gone.