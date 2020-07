Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hard to find 4 bedroom,2 bath 1 story, 2 car garage in excellent condition. Over 2200 sq ft with rear entry garage. Available for move in now. Southridge Elementary school is 1 block away, Central Park is just a short walk, shopping, restaurants are nearby. Pets on owner approval with additional pet deposit. Credit app + fee. New updates include: paint inside, French style back door, microwave, new carpet just installed. Backyard fence is scheduled for repair or replacement.