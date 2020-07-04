2019 Mallard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Two story home with split bedroom plan. Master is downstairs and features a walk in closet with spacious master bath. The living is open to the kitchen. You have the option of using the upstairs loft area as a sitting area or gameroom. Front entry garage with ample parking and storage space.