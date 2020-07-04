Two story home with split bedroom plan. Master is downstairs and features a walk in closet with spacious master bath. The living is open to the kitchen. You have the option of using the upstairs loft area as a sitting area or gameroom. Front entry garage with ample parking and storage space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2019 Mallard Drive have any available units?
2019 Mallard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 Mallard Drive have?
Some of 2019 Mallard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Mallard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Mallard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.