Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This very sought after floor plan offers beautiful warm wood floors throughout! This home is open concept living at its best with large bedrooms, a study and plenty of room to spare. The kitchen has a beautiful breakfast bar and is centrally located in the home. Backyard patio is great for a weekend BBQ! Come see this home today, it will not last long!