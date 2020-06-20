All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1600 Nightingale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1600 Nightingale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1600 Nightingale Drive

1600 Nightingale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1600 Nightingale Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 story home in Lewisville! This home features formal living and dining rooms, exceptional study with built ins, three spacious bedrooms plus an upstairs game or sitting room. All bedrooms are upstairs, and the spacious master has a sitting area. Master bath has double sinks, large walk in closet, jetted tub and separate shower. The kitchen features a pantry, abundance of cabinets, movable island, breakfast bar, and opens to the family room. Other features include ceiling fans and crown molding. A perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Nightingale Drive have any available units?
1600 Nightingale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Nightingale Drive have?
Some of 1600 Nightingale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Nightingale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Nightingale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Nightingale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Nightingale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1600 Nightingale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Nightingale Drive offers parking.
Does 1600 Nightingale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Nightingale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Nightingale Drive have a pool?
No, 1600 Nightingale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Nightingale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1600 Nightingale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Nightingale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Nightingale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District