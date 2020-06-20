1600 Nightingale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2 story home in Lewisville! This home features formal living and dining rooms, exceptional study with built ins, three spacious bedrooms plus an upstairs game or sitting room. All bedrooms are upstairs, and the spacious master has a sitting area. Master bath has double sinks, large walk in closet, jetted tub and separate shower. The kitchen features a pantry, abundance of cabinets, movable island, breakfast bar, and opens to the family room. Other features include ceiling fans and crown molding. A perfect place to call home!