Lewisville, TX
1509 Snow Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1509 Snow Trail

1509 Snow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Snow Trail, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Totally remodeled home ready for you to move in. Laminate wood, designer paint, upgraded lighting throughout the home. Large Master with show stopping spa like bath: huge shower with seamless glass, stand alone tub, & granite. Huge Kitchen with granite countertops opens to the living room so you are able to enjoy your friends and family time while preparing meals. Kitchen: Granite with subway backsplash, under mount sink with pull down faucet. SS appliances with gas range. Stunning stone faced fireplace in large Family Room. One flex room can be used as a home office or second living room. Spacious secondary bedrooms with new carpet that share a classy updated bathroom. You'll love living in this stylish home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Snow Trail have any available units?
1509 Snow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Snow Trail have?
Some of 1509 Snow Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Snow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Snow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Snow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Snow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1509 Snow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Snow Trail offers parking.
Does 1509 Snow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Snow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Snow Trail have a pool?
No, 1509 Snow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Snow Trail have accessible units?
No, 1509 Snow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Snow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Snow Trail has units with dishwashers.

