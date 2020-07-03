1509 Snow Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Totally remodeled home ready for you to move in. Laminate wood, designer paint, upgraded lighting throughout the home. Large Master with show stopping spa like bath: huge shower with seamless glass, stand alone tub, & granite. Huge Kitchen with granite countertops opens to the living room so you are able to enjoy your friends and family time while preparing meals. Kitchen: Granite with subway backsplash, under mount sink with pull down faucet. SS appliances with gas range. Stunning stone faced fireplace in large Family Room. One flex room can be used as a home office or second living room. Spacious secondary bedrooms with new carpet that share a classy updated bathroom. You'll love living in this stylish home!