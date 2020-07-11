All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Vistas on the Park

1002 S Edmonds Ln · (972) 737-7246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1002 S Edmonds Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 37 · Avail. Aug 4

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Unit 19 · Avail. Oct 6

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 52 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 12 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 152 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

See 22+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vistas on the Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
dog park
hot tub
playground
Vistas on the Park is a modern-styled community in a natural landscaped, resort-lifestyle setting. Our Community reflects your taste, your style, and your love of modern amenities and features. The community is conveniently located close to everything – near great shopping and popular entertainment, just minutes from Vista Ridge Mall and Lake Lewisville, on the A-Train and Dart Bus Line, and close to Old Town Lewisville. At Vistas on the Park, our apartment homes are designed with gourmet kitchens including full black-on-black appliance packages, granite like countertops, updated plumbing and light fixtures, and backsplash accents. Relax in our large living areas that open to spacious bedrooms with upgraded ceiling fans and two-inch faux wood blinds.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vistas on the Park have any available units?
Vistas on the Park has 32 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Vistas on the Park have?
Some of Vistas on the Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vistas on the Park currently offering any rent specials?
Vistas on the Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vistas on the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Vistas on the Park is pet friendly.
Does Vistas on the Park offer parking?
Yes, Vistas on the Park offers parking.
Does Vistas on the Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vistas on the Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vistas on the Park have a pool?
Yes, Vistas on the Park has a pool.
Does Vistas on the Park have accessible units?
No, Vistas on the Park does not have accessible units.
Does Vistas on the Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vistas on the Park has units with dishwashers.
