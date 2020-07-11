Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center dog park hot tub playground

Vistas on the Park is a modern-styled community in a natural landscaped, resort-lifestyle setting. Our Community reflects your taste, your style, and your love of modern amenities and features. The community is conveniently located close to everything – near great shopping and popular entertainment, just minutes from Vista Ridge Mall and Lake Lewisville, on the A-Train and Dart Bus Line, and close to Old Town Lewisville. At Vistas on the Park, our apartment homes are designed with gourmet kitchens including full black-on-black appliance packages, granite like countertops, updated plumbing and light fixtures, and backsplash accents. Relax in our large living areas that open to spacious bedrooms with upgraded ceiling fans and two-inch faux wood blinds.