1442 Dogwood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Tons of recent upgrades that include master bathroom, guest bath, flooring and many others! Huge open living area with a great view of the large covered patio just outside the recently installed triple doors. The kitchen opens to the living as does the dining. Master suite has a large walkin shower, recently remodeled cabinets, counters and paint. Guest bath also recently remodeled and repainted. This home has been well maintained and is located close to schools, shopping and dining. Good sized yard with a great covered patio and storage shed. Don't miss out on this one!