Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

NiCELY UPDATED HOME,4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH 2 REMOTES, CUSTOM PAINT THROUGHOUT, LAMINATE WOOD FLOOR IN LIVING,GAME ROOM AND ALL 4 BEDROOMS, TILES IN KITCHEN,BATHROOMS, UTILITY ROOM,UPDATED FAUCET,CEILING FANS,ETC. EASY ACCESS TO DFW AIRPORT, 1171,I-35E,3040 AND THE SURROUNDING SHOPPING MALL.

WE RUN CREDIT,BACKGROUND CHECK ON ALL APPLICANTS WHO IS OVER 18 YEARS OLD. MOVE IN READY.