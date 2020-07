Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

We have a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car home for rent . It is two story with 1 bedroom down and 3 bedrooms up. The kitchen and all electric laundry room they are both larger for the area and there are two large covered patios.

It is a single family home that contains 1,786 sq ft and was built in 1985. Walking distance to Flower Mound & Lewisville Schools. Nearby shopping and parks.