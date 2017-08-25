1300 S Old Orchard Lane

Amenities

**FOR LEASE available from 4-20-2020** Prime location with Lewisville ISD. This well-maintained 1-story, 4-bed, 2-bath brick home awaits a new family. The home features open floor plan; kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator; breakfast nook; dining room; living room with gas fireplace; master suite with giant master bedroom and master closet and master bath with both tub and standing shower; non-master bedrooms with ceiling fans; a separate utility room; and sun room in the back. Quick access to all the schools, local businesses, Hwy 121 and I-35E. $50 app fee per adult and pet-friendly landlord. Pet fee is per pet. Corner lot home with plenty of yard and parking.