Last updated March 22 2020 at 2:39 AM

1300 S Old Orchard Lane

1300 South Old Orchard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1300 South Old Orchard Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**FOR LEASE available from 4-20-2020** Prime location with Lewisville ISD. This well-maintained 1-story, 4-bed, 2-bath brick home awaits a new family. The home features open floor plan; kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator; breakfast nook; dining room; living room with gas fireplace; master suite with giant master bedroom and master closet and master bath with both tub and standing shower; non-master bedrooms with ceiling fans; a separate utility room; and sun room in the back. Quick access to all the schools, local businesses, Hwy 121 and I-35E. $50 app fee per adult and pet-friendly landlord. Pet fee is per pet. Corner lot home with plenty of yard and parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 S Old Orchard Lane have any available units?
1300 S Old Orchard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 S Old Orchard Lane have?
Some of 1300 S Old Orchard Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 S Old Orchard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1300 S Old Orchard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 S Old Orchard Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 S Old Orchard Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1300 S Old Orchard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1300 S Old Orchard Lane offers parking.
Does 1300 S Old Orchard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 S Old Orchard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 S Old Orchard Lane have a pool?
No, 1300 S Old Orchard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1300 S Old Orchard Lane have accessible units?
No, 1300 S Old Orchard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 S Old Orchard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 S Old Orchard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

