Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stately 2 story brick home, 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage with room for RV parking at rear. Formal living and dining, family room with vaulted ceilings and third living area upstairs. Utility with washer dryer connections upstairs, catwalk to master. New carpet, laminate floors, retiled fireplace, new fixtures and paint inside and out, blinds and blackout curtains, new appliances and landscape. Owner-Agent.