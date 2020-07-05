All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:42 AM

1067 Elmwood Drive

1067 Elmwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1067 Elmwood Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New light fixture w ceiling fan will be installed in all 3 bedrooms. Great brick home, Hardwood floor in main and all bedrooms, ceramic tiles cross kitchen laundry. painted fairly new, stainless steel dishwasher microwave stove.Nice floor plan, clean and bright, ceiling lights with fan in every bedroom. Large garage with opener and remotes. Excellent LISD and friendly neighborhood. Convenient to Hwy I35 and 190. Good size fenced yard. Ready for immediate move-in. to qualify need 3 times rental income. submit copy of driver's license, most recent month pay stubs and completed and signed TAR app and application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 Elmwood Drive have any available units?
1067 Elmwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1067 Elmwood Drive have?
Some of 1067 Elmwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 Elmwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1067 Elmwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 Elmwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1067 Elmwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1067 Elmwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1067 Elmwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1067 Elmwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1067 Elmwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 Elmwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1067 Elmwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1067 Elmwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1067 Elmwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 Elmwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 Elmwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

