1067 Elmwood Drive

Amenities

New light fixture w ceiling fan will be installed in all 3 bedrooms. Great brick home, Hardwood floor in main and all bedrooms, ceramic tiles cross kitchen laundry. painted fairly new, stainless steel dishwasher microwave stove.Nice floor plan, clean and bright, ceiling lights with fan in every bedroom. Large garage with opener and remotes. Excellent LISD and friendly neighborhood. Convenient to Hwy I35 and 190. Good size fenced yard. Ready for immediate move-in. to qualify need 3 times rental income. submit copy of driver's license, most recent month pay stubs and completed and signed TAR app and application fees.