Beautiful and spacious home. Custom Paint throughout. Nice 5 burner stove and microwave. Custom designed wood valances and gas fireplace. Tile and Carpet. Vaulted ceilings. Flex room off master either for office or nursery. Awesome landscaped yard with full sprinkler system. Close to schools. Easy access to I-35.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 156 Spillway Dr have any available units?
156 Spillway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 156 Spillway Dr have?
Some of 156 Spillway Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Spillway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
156 Spillway Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Spillway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 Spillway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 156 Spillway Dr offer parking?
No, 156 Spillway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 156 Spillway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 156 Spillway Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Spillway Dr have a pool?
No, 156 Spillway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 156 Spillway Dr have accessible units?
No, 156 Spillway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Spillway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Spillway Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Spillway Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 156 Spillway Dr has units with air conditioning.