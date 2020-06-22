All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 156 Spillway Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
156 Spillway Dr
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:38 AM

156 Spillway Dr

156 Spillway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

156 Spillway Drive, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious home. Custom Paint throughout. Nice 5 burner stove and microwave. Custom designed wood valances and gas fireplace. Tile and Carpet. Vaulted ceilings. Flex room off master either for office or nursery. Awesome landscaped yard with full sprinkler system. Close to schools. Easy access to I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Spillway Dr have any available units?
156 Spillway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 156 Spillway Dr have?
Some of 156 Spillway Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Spillway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
156 Spillway Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Spillway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 Spillway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 156 Spillway Dr offer parking?
No, 156 Spillway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 156 Spillway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 156 Spillway Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Spillway Dr have a pool?
No, 156 Spillway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 156 Spillway Dr have accessible units?
No, 156 Spillway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Spillway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Spillway Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Spillway Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 156 Spillway Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 Bedrooms
Kyle Apartments with GymKyle Apartments with Parking
Kyle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas