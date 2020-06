Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

e.g. Apt. 201 or The Arbor or Corner Two Bedroom Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE JULY 2020!!! UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON



This 2 story home has 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 living and 1 dining area. It has a fireplace, ceiling fans, carpeting, miniblinds, 2 car garage, privacy bars and fenced yard.



Security Deposit $865



For application and qualifications, please visit www.colonialrepm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE891599)