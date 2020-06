Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice cute little home in a great location on a corner lot with a school behind home. This home comes with side by side refrigerator, s stainless stove and Dish washer just to name a few. Home has 1274 sq ft. plus the garage is closed in for a great work area. 3 Bedroom one bath home. One living area and one dining area. Carpet & laminate floors. Ceiling fans throughout the rooms with central Air and heat. Nice fenced backyard space all around the home, enough for kid to run around. Come and rent this today before its gone.