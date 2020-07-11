All apartments in Irving
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:40 PM

Summer Gate

Open Now until 6pm
3801 N Belt Line Rd · (972) 646-7260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3801 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX 75038

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2208 · Avail. Jul 16

$812

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$933

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit 1408 · Avail. Aug 22

$943

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1904 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,301

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summer Gate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
online portal
trash valet
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
new construction
package receiving
Located within walking distance of shops, restaurants, and businesses, Summer Gate places you in the heart of Irving. Our newly renovated apartments are convenient to the Irving Mall, North Lake College, and DFW International Airport. Summer Gate offers something for everyone including 1 & 2 bedroom apartments. Enjoy our new amenities and get a sneak peek of the good life at Summer Gate Apartments. Call to schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $175-$462.50
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 87.50 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 a month
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $87.50 pet deposit (non-refundable) per pet. Pet rent is $25 per month. There is a weight limit of 50 pounds per pet, and aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Carport: $25 a month; Visitor parking: first come, first serve. Other. Surface Parking available for residents, Optional Carport Parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Summer Gate have any available units?
Summer Gate has 9 units available starting at $812 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Summer Gate have?
Some of Summer Gate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summer Gate currently offering any rent specials?
Summer Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summer Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, Summer Gate is pet friendly.
Does Summer Gate offer parking?
Yes, Summer Gate offers parking.
Does Summer Gate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summer Gate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summer Gate have a pool?
Yes, Summer Gate has a pool.
Does Summer Gate have accessible units?
Yes, Summer Gate has accessible units.
Does Summer Gate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summer Gate has units with dishwashers.

