Summer Gate.

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $175-$462.50
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $87.50 pet deposit (non-refundable) per pet. Pet rent is $25 per month. There is a weight limit of 50 pounds per pet, and aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Carport: $25 a month; Visitor parking: first come, first serve. Other. Surface Parking available for residents, Optional Carport Parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.