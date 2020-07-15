All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:41 AM

Hidden Ridge Apartments

1290 Hidden Ridge Dr · (972) 200-1633
Location

1290 Hidden Ridge Dr, Irving, TX 75038

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3015 · Avail. Jul 16

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 2093 · Avail. Jul 16

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 1114 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1089 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit 2090 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit 3063 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
carport
dog park
guest parking
internet access
roommate matching
Contemporary floorplans, luxurious features, and amenities along with a great location are what awaits you at Hidden Ridge Apartments in Irving, Texas. Conveniently located near prestigious Downtown Dallas, Hidden Ridge is perfect for Las Colinas apartment seekers. Settled in a tranquil, custom landscaped atmosphere, Hidden Ridge offers you comfort, convenience, and versatility all in a modern styling and resort repose. Hidden Ridge features eight different one, two, and three bedroom floor plans for rent. Each unit is carefully crafted interiors and extraordinary features, including dramatic nine-foot ceilings, individual alarm systems, and washer dryers in unit or connections are available upon request. Accented by professionally landscaped grounds and amenities such as an on-site fitness center, jogging trails, lighted tennis/basketball courts, and two sparkling swimming pools, Hidden Ridge gives you a serene environment where you can retreat from the city life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $100, 2 Beds: $150, 3 Beds: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Washer/Dryer rentals: $36.95/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs per pet
Parking Details: Covered Carport: $20/space, Visitors Lot. Other, 595 spaces/unit, assigned: $20/month. Additional covered parking is available for residents at an additional $20.00 a month fee. Visitors are allowed to park inside the gate in designated visitor parking spaces only. Please call us for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Patio Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Hidden Ridge Apartments has 24 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Hidden Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Hidden Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Hidden Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Hidden Ridge Apartments has accessible units.
Does Hidden Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
