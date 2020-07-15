Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher ceiling fan granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly carport dog park guest parking internet access roommate matching

Contemporary floorplans, luxurious features, and amenities along with a great location are what awaits you at Hidden Ridge Apartments in Irving, Texas. Conveniently located near prestigious Downtown Dallas, Hidden Ridge is perfect for Las Colinas apartment seekers. Settled in a tranquil, custom landscaped atmosphere, Hidden Ridge offers you comfort, convenience, and versatility all in a modern styling and resort repose. Hidden Ridge features eight different one, two, and three bedroom floor plans for rent. Each unit is carefully crafted interiors and extraordinary features, including dramatic nine-foot ceilings, individual alarm systems, and washer dryers in unit or connections are available upon request. Accented by professionally landscaped grounds and amenities such as an on-site fitness center, jogging trails, lighted tennis/basketball courts, and two sparkling swimming pools, Hidden Ridge gives you a serene environment where you can retreat from the city life.