Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location. Amazing home in COPPELL ISD, located in the heart of the Metroplex. Walking and jogging trails within minutes. Close to shopping, restaurants, library, parks. DFW airport is less than 20 minutes away. Less than 30 minutes to Down Town Dallas. Well maintained homes in an awesome neighborhood. Hardwood floors in living areas, Granite counters in Kitchen.