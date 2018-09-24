All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
9320 Ponderosa Trail
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:26 AM

9320 Ponderosa Trail

9320 Ponderosa Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9320 Ponderosa Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous Home with lots of upgrades! NEW CARPET! Whole home repainted recently! Hardwood floors through out first floor, granite counter tops, updated master bathroom, and new stainless steel appliances. Home has very open plan with high ceiling in foyer area, vaulted ceiling in family room, large master down and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Curtains in all rooms are included. Home is walking distance to Canals, School, and Parks. Coppell ISD - Valley Ranch Elementary.
Pets to be considered case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9320 Ponderosa Trail have any available units?
9320 Ponderosa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9320 Ponderosa Trail have?
Some of 9320 Ponderosa Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9320 Ponderosa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9320 Ponderosa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 Ponderosa Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9320 Ponderosa Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9320 Ponderosa Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9320 Ponderosa Trail offers parking.
Does 9320 Ponderosa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9320 Ponderosa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 Ponderosa Trail have a pool?
No, 9320 Ponderosa Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9320 Ponderosa Trail have accessible units?
No, 9320 Ponderosa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 Ponderosa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9320 Ponderosa Trail has units with dishwashers.

