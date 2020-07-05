All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 9304 Preston Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
9304 Preston Trail
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:02 PM

9304 Preston Trail

9304 Preston Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9304 Preston Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
CAPACIOUS HOME WITH ACCESS TO EXEMPLARY COPPELL SCHOOLS! Step inside this ONE story home with 3 BR, Study, 2.5 BA with HW flooring, vaulted ceiling and formal dining+ BRAND new flooring and painting +Fall in love with the stylish kitchen showcasing upgraded SS appliances, granite ctop, recessed lighting and plenty of cabinet space + Escape in the master suite boasting a huge walk-in shower cubicle and WIC +Host gatherings in the family RM featuring with plenty of natural light +Minutes away to significant employment hubs both in Dallas and Fort Worth +VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9304 Preston Trail have any available units?
9304 Preston Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9304 Preston Trail have?
Some of 9304 Preston Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9304 Preston Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9304 Preston Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9304 Preston Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9304 Preston Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9304 Preston Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9304 Preston Trail offers parking.
Does 9304 Preston Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9304 Preston Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9304 Preston Trail have a pool?
No, 9304 Preston Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9304 Preston Trail have accessible units?
No, 9304 Preston Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9304 Preston Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9304 Preston Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas