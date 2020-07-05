9304 Preston Trail

Amenities

CAPACIOUS HOME WITH ACCESS TO EXEMPLARY COPPELL SCHOOLS! Step inside this ONE story home with 3 BR, Study, 2.5 BA with HW flooring, vaulted ceiling and formal dining+ BRAND new flooring and painting +Fall in love with the stylish kitchen showcasing upgraded SS appliances, granite ctop, recessed lighting and plenty of cabinet space + Escape in the master suite boasting a huge walk-in shower cubicle and WIC +Host gatherings in the family RM featuring with plenty of natural light +Minutes away to significant employment hubs both in Dallas and Fort Worth +VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE