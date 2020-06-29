9108 Dillon Trail

Amenities

RARE 3-Car tandem garage! This Grand home has stone elevation and fantastic floor plan with open design. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances with stone elevation breakfast bar opening to a family room with stone fireplace. Upgraded carpet, elegant staircase and custom features throughout. Main level features a guest suite with a full bath. Second level has separate media and game rooms, bedroom and large Master suite with walk in closet. Beautifully done master bath with jetted garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities. Vaulted ceilings with crown molding. Freshly painted interiors. Pre-wired for 5.1 surround sound in media and family rooms.