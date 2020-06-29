All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:56 AM

9108 Dillon Trail

Location

9108 Dillon Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
RARE 3-Car tandem garage! This Grand home has stone elevation and fantastic floor plan with open design. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances with stone elevation breakfast bar opening to a family room with stone fireplace. Upgraded carpet, elegant staircase and custom features throughout. Main level features a guest suite with a full bath. Second level has separate media and game rooms, bedroom and large Master suite with walk in closet. Beautifully done master bath with jetted garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities. Vaulted ceilings with crown molding. Freshly painted interiors. Pre-wired for 5.1 surround sound in media and family rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 Dillon Trail have any available units?
9108 Dillon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9108 Dillon Trail have?
Some of 9108 Dillon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9108 Dillon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9108 Dillon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 Dillon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9108 Dillon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9108 Dillon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9108 Dillon Trail offers parking.
Does 9108 Dillon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9108 Dillon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 Dillon Trail have a pool?
No, 9108 Dillon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9108 Dillon Trail have accessible units?
No, 9108 Dillon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 Dillon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9108 Dillon Trail has units with dishwashers.

