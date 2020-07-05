All apartments in Irving
Location

8724 Iron Horse Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths, 2-story Townhome with extra living study. Property is in impeccable condition. Open Floor plan, lots of light, upgrades, kitchen w-granite counter-tops carpet & tile flooring. Spacious Master Suite, Jack & Jill bathroom, 2 car garage. Great location! Close to Park & Shopping area. Just minutes from DFW Airport. All adults 18 years or over should be on application with fee $50 for each adult. Landlord pays HOA. HOA maintains the front yard. Please submit TAR application which is already in media section along with copy of latest paystub and copy of DL for faster processing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8724 Iron Horse Drive have any available units?
8724 Iron Horse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8724 Iron Horse Drive have?
Some of 8724 Iron Horse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8724 Iron Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8724 Iron Horse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8724 Iron Horse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8724 Iron Horse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8724 Iron Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8724 Iron Horse Drive offers parking.
Does 8724 Iron Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8724 Iron Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8724 Iron Horse Drive have a pool?
No, 8724 Iron Horse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8724 Iron Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 8724 Iron Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8724 Iron Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8724 Iron Horse Drive has units with dishwashers.

