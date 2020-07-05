8724 Iron Horse Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths, 2-story Townhome with extra living study. Property is in impeccable condition. Open Floor plan, lots of light, upgrades, kitchen w-granite counter-tops carpet & tile flooring. Spacious Master Suite, Jack & Jill bathroom, 2 car garage. Great location! Close to Park & Shopping area. Just minutes from DFW Airport. All adults 18 years or over should be on application with fee $50 for each adult. Landlord pays HOA. HOA maintains the front yard. Please submit TAR application which is already in media section along with copy of latest paystub and copy of DL for faster processing.