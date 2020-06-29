8712 Broken Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool pet friendly tennis court

Fantastic home with scenic LAKE VIEW, Upgrades galore, Kitchen w Granite, Glass tile back splash, updated fixtures, spiral staircase, Hardwood floor in sitting area w wall of windows & door to Patio, enjoy drinks while watching the lake, Master suite is up with Lake view & 2 additional bedrooms. One Bedroom down with full bath or use as Study. Walking distance to park, school, recreation center, tennis courts, and water park! Easy access to 635-Bush-114-MacArthur. Short distance to Valley Ranch Library and Cimarron Park Recreation Center and Pool. Pets to be case by case. House will be cleaned, carpet will be shampooed. NO CATS. Pet case by case