8712 Broken Point Drive
8712 Broken Point Drive

8712 Broken Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8712 Broken Point Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Fantastic home with scenic LAKE VIEW, Upgrades galore, Kitchen w Granite, Glass tile back splash, updated fixtures, spiral staircase, Hardwood floor in sitting area w wall of windows & door to Patio, enjoy drinks while watching the lake, Master suite is up with Lake view & 2 additional bedrooms. One Bedroom down with full bath or use as Study. Walking distance to park, school, recreation center, tennis courts, and water park! Easy access to 635-Bush-114-MacArthur. Short distance to Valley Ranch Library and Cimarron Park Recreation Center and Pool. Pets to be case by case. House will be cleaned, carpet will be shampooed. NO CATS. Pet case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 Broken Point Drive have any available units?
8712 Broken Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8712 Broken Point Drive have?
Some of 8712 Broken Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8712 Broken Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Broken Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Broken Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8712 Broken Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8712 Broken Point Drive offer parking?
No, 8712 Broken Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8712 Broken Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8712 Broken Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Broken Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8712 Broken Point Drive has a pool.
Does 8712 Broken Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 8712 Broken Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Broken Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8712 Broken Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

